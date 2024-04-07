INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 6

District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain has ordered installation of Internet protocol (IP) control-enabled CCTV cameras on all liquor vends and sub-vends in the district with immediate effect to cover point of sale and point of storage.

Excise officials have been directed to set up a control room for the cameras. An access to the cameras would be provided to the District Election Control Room and District Police’s Election Cell, said the DEO.

The sale and stock of liquor sold through vends and sub-vends would be monitored strictly to rule out any allurement in the name of distribution of liquor.

There are 299 liquor vends, 38 sub-vends and two model shops in departmental stores in the district.

Jain said Verka, Mohali, delivered over 10 lakh packages of various dairy products every day. Considering the reach of these products to households, the local management of Verka was approached to contribute in the efforts of the administration to sensitise people to their voting rights.

The drive was started two days ago with a message, ‘Your Vote, Your Voice! Mark Your Vote on 1st June 2024’, said the DC, adding that the message-cum-reminder would knock on the door of every user of Verka products in the district till May 31.

In the next move, the district will start conveying the message through the delivery of domestic gas cylinders. The District Food and Supplies Controller has been instructed to initiate a drive as early as possible so that the target of over 80% polling could be achieved.

