INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari meets disgruntled Congress leaders, assured of full support

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Congress candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari today met disgruntled leaders of the party who assured him of full support in the ensuing elections.

A meeting was held at the house of party secretary Ankush Jolly, wherein peeved city Congress leaders, including vice-president and councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, councillor Nirmala Devi’s husband Dilawar Singh, councillor and NSUI president Sachin Galav and Congress general secretary Luv Kumar, and main office-bearers of the Youth Congress were present.

The office-bearers expressed concern regarding the prevailing conditions in the party. Tewari listened to their concerns and assured to address them. Tiwari assured that all colleagues, who had been serving the party with full dedication, would be given full respect. There would be no discrimination of any kind against any worker or office-bearer, rather their position in the party would be further strengthened, he said. Tewari said all disgruntled workers would be brought together in a day or two and he, along with all his colleagues, would be present at workers’ conference on May 5.

On the occasion, city Congress president HS Lucky said Gabi, being vice-president of the party, was duty-bound to take all colleagues along. To this, Gabi and other office-bearers said they were with the party and Tewari. “We are true soldiers of the Congress and committed to ensure the victory of the party and its official candidate at all costs,” said Gabi. He said this fight was not just for an MP’s seat, but to save the constitution of the country for which “we all will have to make sacrifice”. He said all other colleagues would be contacted in the next two days.

Talks of 25 guarantees

Meanwhile, Tewari said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) government would provide a guaranteed job to every fresh graduate and diploma holder in the first year. Addressing a public meeting here today, Tewari said the Congress was providing 25 guarantees covering all sections of society, including youth, women, farmers and labourers.

He said the problems of unemployment and rising prices were the worst in the country under the BJP government. He said unemployment was at its 45-year high with 70 crore people jobless.

Tewari said the BJP government was indifferent towards these two problems. There were 30 lakh vacancies in various government departments, which the BJP government chose not to fill despite such humongous unemployment, he claimed.

He said under the ‘pehli naukri pakki’ (first guaranteed job), every fresh graduate or diploma holder would be entitled to one-year apprenticeship during which he/she would get Rs 1 lakh per annum.

Interacts with traders

Tewari carried out a ‘padyatra’ in Sectors 29 and 30 where he interacted with residents and shopkeepers. The programme was organised by local councillors Taruna Mehta and Yadwinder Mehta.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha