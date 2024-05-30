Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 29

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal today held a roadshow seeking votes for INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari while telling the crowd in Bapu Dham Colony that “Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain”.

However, he steered clear of taking the name of the Congress during the roadshow and his subsequent brief address. “Did Kirron Kher ever come to meet you or show her face to you during her 10-year term? Then, make them run away this time. Manish Tewari ji is my friend. His name is on the top of the EVM, so make him number one too. His election symbol is ‘panja’. So, vote for ‘panjawallahas’,” he said. “I have one good news for you. Modi ji is not becoming the PM this time. Modi ji is going. Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain,” he said to the cheering crowd that repeated the slogan.

Earlier, Kejriwal started his address by saying “Inquilab Zindabad”, “Vande Mataram” and “I love you”. He said, “I missed you all in jail. Did you miss me?...The BJP people tried everything to break me in the jail. I have been suffering from diabetes for 20 years. Knowing this, they stopped my insulin in the jail due to which my sugar-level increased a lot. If a person’s sugar-level remains high for a long time, his liver and kidney can also get damaged. I do not know what the BJP wants to do with me. If I’m not honest, then no one in this world is honest,” said the AAP supremo.

He said just after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had put him in the jail. He said the Supreme Court gave him bail for campaigning. He went to many places in India after he came out of the jail and observed one thing that the BJP and Narendra Modi were losing.

Hoardings put up at the venue read, “Zulam ka jawab vote se”. AAP’s open trucks and vehicles repeatedly played the song “Mera rang de basanti chola maye…”.

