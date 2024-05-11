INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon files nomination with big show of strength

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon today filed his nomination papers for the ensuing Lok Sabha election on the auspicious occasion of “Akshaya Tritiya” after holding a massive roadshow that criss-crossed the city.

He filed the papers at the office of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh at DC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh. MP Kirron Kher, BJP city president Jitender Pal Malhotra, Lt General HS Panag (retd) and Ravinder Nath proposed his nomination.

Expressing his profound gratitude, Tandon said, “Today, I am in debt of love and support people have showered upon me. I assure you that after becoming an MP, I promise to deliver in 5 years what would normally take 50 years.”

Before embarking on the roadshow, Tandon and family, in presence of senior BJP leaders, performed a “havan” at Kamlam, Sector 33 that was attended by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Malhotra and party vice president Shakti Prakash Devshali.

Following the havan, Tandon initiated a grand roadshow on his “Vijay Rath” accompanied by senior BJP leaders from the party’s office in Sector 33. The journey commenced with a visit at Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Sector 34, where Tandon, accompanied by Haryana CM Saini and Malhotra sought divine blessings.

The roadshow was a display of cultural celebration in which people from different communities, including Uttarakhand, Punjab and Himachal, dressed in their cultural attire, showcased the rich heritage of cultural diversity.

As the entourage passed through different sectors, Tandon paid obeisance at Parshuram Bhawan in Sector 37 and sought blessings at Satya Sai Baba Temple in Sector 30, Baba Balak Nath Mandir and Sai Temple in Sector 29.

Various market associations welcomed Tandon. The road show passed through Sectors 34, 35, 36, 37, 24, 23, 22, 21, 30, 29, 28, 27, 19, 18 and later reached DC office at Sector 17.

