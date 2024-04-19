Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari, BJP leader trade barbs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Congress candidate Manish Tewari strongly reacted to city BJP general secretary Hukam Chand’s remark of asking people to boycott him and passing a remark against him.

In a press release issued today, Chand said, “People of Chandigarh should boycott Congress candidate Manish Tewari. Everyone has the right to contest elections in a democracy, but the candidate sent by the Congress to Chandigarh proved to be a white elephant for the people of Punjab by becoming an MP from two Lok Sabha constituencies.”

He added that he was confident that well-educated voters of the UT would teach him a lesson, so that the condition of the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency does not become like that of Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib.

Reacting to it, Tewari posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Someone forwarded a BJP press note to me. The vitriol had me splits. It is rich that those who mercilessly butchered democracy in Chandigarh that compelled the Supreme Court to step in and use extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India have the temerity to point fingers at me.”

“My question to them is (that) you have been ruling both at the Centre and the state for 10 years, what have you done for Chandigarh? The shoe is on the other foot Gentlemen. It is my time to question your track record and the questions will come in droves. Game on,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress