INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

Chandigarh, April 6
With BJP leaders on stage, Chandigarh Pendu Vikas Manch today unanimously declared that residents of 22 villages will opt for NOTA in the ensuing Lok Sabha election, if the villages were not developed and their demands not heard. The forum was formed today.
Senior Deputy Mayor and BJP councillor from Dhanas Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, nominated councillor Satinder Singh Sidhu and senior BJP leader Tejinder Singh Saran were among those present on the stage. Saran was made the chairman of this forum.
Kuljeet Singh told Chandigarh Tribune, “I was not present when this NOTA statement was made. I just went there to listen to their grievances as senior deputy mayor. Now, I will take up their genuine demands before our party leadership.” Sidhu said it was a non-political front.
The forum announced that like Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh should also implement a land pooling policy to resolve land acquisition issues.
BJP secretary Sanjeev Rana said, “The people of villages, including Maloya, are with the BJP...as we have done several development works in the villages.”
