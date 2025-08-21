‘India will be defined by its startup ecosystem’: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday underscored the transformative role of startups in shaping India’s future.

Giving a clarion call for innovation-led growth at the inaugural session of the CII Chandigarh Startup Conclave 2025 here, Kataria said, “The answer to what India will be in 2047 lies in India’s startup ecosystem.”

He emphasised that the Chandigarh Startup Policy 2025 will empower youth not just to earn but to generate employment opportunities for others, thereby addressing the challenge of job creation.

He urged the startup innovators to focus on strengthening India’s agricultural backbone by innovating in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries and dairy, and drew parallels between the current startup movement and India’s liberalisation policy which propelled rapid economic growth in the 1990s.

Kataria appreciated CII’s role in uniting entrepreneurs, government and stakeholders to nurture a vibrant startup ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Industries Secretary Nishant Kumar Yadav reiterated the UT Administration’s commitment to supporting startups through a progressive policy that provides 360-degree support from ideation to commercialisation.

Highlighting the region’s geographical advantage, he announced plans to develop Chandigarh as a hi-tech–fintech city, modelled on Gujarat’s GIFT City, for which a detailed proposal will be submitted to the Centre by November for a formal nod.

Stressing that startups thrive when focused on solving real problems, Nishant assured full administration backing for the policy’s success.

Taranjeet Singh Bhamra, Chairman, CII Chandigarh, highlighted the need for active handholding of startups. “The real requirement for startups is not awards but to be treated as wards,” he remarked.

He called this era the time of “Jai Udaan” — an era to empower startups and entrepreneurs after “Jai Jawan”, “Jai Kisan”, and “Jai Vigyan” initiatives.

Sharing CII’s initiatives, he announced the creation of a dedicated startup desk aimed at driving five each industry and government projects through preferential procurement.

The conclave deliberated on a number of themes, including sessions on cultivating a startup mindset, capital strategies for early-stage startups, bridging innovation gaps and a special session on ‘defence-startup synergy’.

In conversation with Ritika Singh, Air Vice-Marshal Ashish Srivastava, Assistant Chief of Air Staff laid down the process of co-creating solutions with startups for a safer Bharat. He advised startups to stick to their domains, get into the ecosystem and scale up once the innovation makes headway.

The conclave also provided a platform for startups to pitch, showcase and connect by providing direct collaboration opportunities. In collaboration with partner incubators several startups demonstrating strong potential were given an opportunity to showcase their innovation and relevance to representatives from both industry and government.

The conclave brought together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to deliberate on the roadmap for building a dynamic and globally competitive startup ecosystem in the region.