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Home / Chandigarh / Indian Red Cross Society, Chandigarh, sends relief material to flood-hit Nepal

Indian Red Cross Society, Chandigarh, sends relief material to flood-hit Nepal

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Chandigarh, Nishant Kumar Yadav today flagged off two trucks carrying relief material for families affected by the recent flashfloods in Nepal.

The consignment, being sent to the Nepal Red Cross Society, includes essential medicines, packaged food, drinking water and sanitary pads.

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Amandeep Singh Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Secretary, IRCS, UT, and Punam Malik, Nodal Officer, were also present on the occasion.

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Expressing solidarity with the people of Nepal, the Deputy Commissioner assured that the Red Cross Society would continue to extend all possible support to the flood-affected families. He stated that humanitarian assistance during natural calamities is made possible through the generous contributions of donors.

Aviate Integrated Pvt Ltd, Guru Nanak Geeta Kailash Memorial Foundation, Photographers Helping Hands and Kashish Mahajan, who came forward to support the Red Cross in this noble cause, were honoured for their selfless service.

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The officers also appreciated the efforts of Punam Malik for mobilising the relief material through effective coordination with various philanthropists.

The IRCS, UT, has appealed to citizens and organisations to continue contributing wholeheartedly towards its humanitarian initiatives.

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