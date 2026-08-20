India’s smartphone damage crisis: 82% have dropped their phones, yet only 1 in 15 uses protection plans

OneAssist today unveiled findings from its latest consumer insights report, The Great Indian Smartphone Protection Crisis, commissioned in collaboration with Hansa Research, a full-service global market research agency. The report examines smartphone usage, accidental damage and protection adoption across India.

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The report highlights a growing disconnect between consumers' increasing dependence on smartphones and their relatively low adoption of protection plans, despite frequent accidental damage, rising device costs and longer ownership cycles.

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As smartphones become central to how Indians work, bank, shop, communicate and entertain themselves, they have also become one of consumers' most valuable everyday assets. With smartphone prices continuing to rise and consumers holding on to their devices for longer, the financial impact of accidental damage and repairs has become increasingly significant.

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Yet, accidental damage remains commonplace. The study found that 82% of consumers have accidentally dropped their smartphone at least once, while 72 per cent have experienced accidental damage. Accidental drops and screen damage emerged among the common causes of damage, reflecting the everyday risks associated with prolonged and frequent smartphone usage. The emotional dimension of damage is equally significant: 35 per cent of Indians panicked immediately after dropping their phone, 24 per cent fought with someone over the incident, and 15 per cent cancelled plans as a direct result of device damage. Among women, the panic response is sharper with 43 per cent reported panic after a drop, compared to 33 per cent of men. Accidental drops and screen damage emerged among the common causes of damage, with the study specifically noting that phones slipping out of pockets or bags account for 36 per cent of all accidental damage incidents, making the most mundane, everyday moment one of the most financially costly, reflecting the everyday risks associated with prolonged and frequent smartphone usage. Despite this widespread exposure, only 36 per cent of consumers report having used a smartphone protection plan at some point during their device ownership journey while current active protection adoption stands at just 6-8 per cent. The gap between lifetime awareness and active coverage is striking, and points to a market where consumers try protection once and do not renew, or abandon it before a claim is ever made.

While awareness of smartphone protection plans is widespread, consumers continue to cite affordability concerns, limited understanding of product benefits and lack of trust in the claims process as key barriers to adoption. The study also reveals the lengths to which Indians go to manage damage on their own: 29 per cent have used rice to treat water-damaged devices, and between 20–32 per cent have used tape or other temporary fixes to hold damaged phones together, improvisations that underscore both the reluctance to seek formal repair and the normalisation of living with damage. The findings point to a significant opportunity for the industry to simplify protection offerings, improve transparency and build greater consumer confidence throughout the ownership journey.