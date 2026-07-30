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Home / Chandigarh / Indigenous defence push, self-reliant technologies: Former DRDO chief recalls Abdul Kalam's vision

Indigenous defence push, self-reliant technologies: Former DRDO chief recalls Abdul Kalam's vision

At Institute of Nano Science and Technology Mohali lecture, G Satheesh Reddy highlights India’s shift from imported systems, missile programmes and future role of nanotechnology

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 11:40 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Former DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy delivers the inaugural Abdul Kalam Lecture at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, on Wednesday.
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The Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) organised the inaugural Abdul Kalam Lecture Series on the occasion of Research Scholar Day at its campus in Sector 81 on Wednesday.

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The inaugural lecture was delivered by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, former Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Member of the National Security Advisory Board.

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In his address, Dr Reddy shared anecdotes from his close association with Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, offering insights into the legendary scientist’s leadership, vision and unwavering commitment to scientific excellence.

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Highlighting India’s transformation from a nation heavily dependent on imported defence systems to one that is increasingly developing and exporting world-class indigenous technologies, Dr Reddy said the country had made significant progress in achieving technological self-reliance.

Citing the BrahMos missile programme as a shining example of the “Make in India” vision, he underscored India’s growing capabilities in developing advanced defence systems.

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Dr Reddy, who worked closely with Dr Kalam for nearly three decades on strategic missile programmes such as Prithvi, Agni and Akash, recalled that Kalam’s innovation-driven and visionary leadership played a pivotal role in enabling DRDO to develop indigenous missile systems, ammunition and artillery technologies.

“These capabilities proved to be game changers during Operation Sindoor, demonstrating the strength of India’s indigenous defence ecosystem,” he said.

Emphasising the future of strategic technologies, Dr Reddy said nanoscience and nanotechnology, particularly advanced quantum materials, would play a transformative role in developing next-generation indigenous defence equipment, surveillance systems and other critical technologies essential for safeguarding national security.

He urged young researchers to pursue cutting-edge research that could contribute to India’s technological leadership and strategic self-reliance.

The lecture witnessed enthusiastic participation from the institute’s research community, followed by a lively interactive session with research scholars and faculty members.

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