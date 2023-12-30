Industrial Area bridge to be opened from January 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to allow restricted movement of light vehicles on the Sukhna Choe bridge in Industrial Area, Phase I, from January 2.

The MC has completed the construction of a wing wall and back filling work at the causeway.

Mayor Anup Gupta, accompanied by the Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers concerned visited the site and took stock of the ongoing work. The engineers concerned told the Mayor that the construction of the wing wall and back filling work had almost been completed.

The Mayor asked the Chief Engineer that restricted movement on the causeway might be allowed and the road would be opened to light motor vehicles from January 2. The Mayor further asked the engineers to speed up the work and complete it at the earliest.

The bridge connecting the Industrial Area to the railway station was damaged in the rainy season in second week of July.

The delay in the completion of repairs was caused due to repeated leaks of sewage in the storm water pipe, which was later plugged. Earlier, the bridge was to be thrown open to traffic by December 31.