Chandigarh: Industrial Area slaughter house set for makeover

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 9

The Municipal Corporation will soon set up a modern slaughter house by upgrading its facility at Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The existing slaughter house is being run with an aim to provide wholesome and clean meat to city population. “As the slaughter house was established around 15 to 20 years ago, the local MC intends to upgrade and modernise this facility with the latest technology to meet the highest international standards for hygiene, efficiency and environmental management,” said an official.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra told Chandigarh Tribune: “We will have an effluent treatment plant at the modern slaughter house. It will be an air-conditioned facility. Machinery upgrade will be also done there.” It could also be multi-level building. “We had earlier visited a modern slaughter house in Shimla. That was a multi-level facility. If more space is needed at the present facility, we may think of a multi-level structure. But, we will need to take permission from the UT Administration,” added the MC chief. The civic body has now invited a detailed notice inviting tender (DNIT) for the appointment of a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and carry out consultancy services for modernisation of the present slaughter house.

The agencies will quote the expected price of work after submitting earnest money of Rs 30,000. A 24-month deadline has been set for the work.

The corporation had earlier invited expression of interest for the project by March 16, but it didn’t materialise then.

