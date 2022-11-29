Industrial Area traders protest violation notices by Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh, November 28
Traders of the Industrial Area today took out a protest march against building violation notices being issued by the UT Administration.
They gathered at the Industrial Area, Phase 2, this afternoon and tried to march towards Tribune Chowk, but were stopped midway by the police. They were wearing black clothes in protest. They said while a conversion policy was offered to the owners of bigger plots, some alternative should also be provided to small plot owners.
The protesters said, “We have been working in the Industrial Area of Chandigarh for the past many years. Our business is the only source of income of our family. However, the administration is harassing us by sending various notices.”
“We are being sent notices in the name of violations. The administration wants us to get fed up and migrate on our own. We will not run away under any circumstances,” they added.
Traders said if the administration wanted to remove violations, it should first do so in its own offices.
They said if “atrocities” against them continued, they would be forced to intensify their protest.
