Industrialists flag civic, infra issues

With civic amenities, industrial infrastructure and long-pending concerns of local industrialists hanging fire, Punjab State Traders’ Commission member Vineet Verma visited the Chanalon Industrial Focal Point to address industrialists’s concerns. They highlighted Kurali MC and Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation’s (PSIEC) “lackadaisical attitude” in dealing with civic amenities and infrastructural upgrades.
Verma issued clear directions to the concerned departments for time-bound resolution of major issues raised by the Industrial Association.
