Industry-academia meet held at Panjab University

More than 500 students from across 32 departments attended Central Placement Cell's annual industry-academia meet at Panjab University today.

Advertisement

Rakesh Sandhu, OSD to Haryana CM , Dinesh Duggal, head – F&A, India & Singapore, Alpha Net, US; Pawan Choudhary, adviser, Foreign Cooperation, CMO Haryana; and Shikhir Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Austere, were among key speakers.

Advertisement

Yajvender Pal Verma, registrar, Panjab University, was the chief guest. A poster for “AVSAR”, the placement drive of Panjab University to be held from April 6 to 8 was released on the occasion.

Advertisement

Prof Meena Sharma, honorary director, CPC, welcomed the dignitaries and emphasised the relevance of such events in the modern world to connect students with industry experts so that they can upskill and reskill themselves for the ever-changing industry.