DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Industry-academia meet held at Panjab University

Industry-academia meet held at Panjab University

More than 500 students attend programme

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:44 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Central Placement Cell’s organises industry-academia meet at Panjab University.
Advertisement

More than 500 students from across 32 departments attended Central Placement Cell's annual industry-academia meet at Panjab University today.

Advertisement

Rakesh Sandhu, OSD to Haryana CM , Dinesh Duggal, head – F&A, India & Singapore, Alpha Net, US; Pawan Choudhary, adviser, Foreign Cooperation, CMO Haryana; and Shikhir Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Austere, were among key speakers.

Advertisement

Yajvender Pal Verma, registrar, Panjab University, was the chief guest. A poster for “AVSAR”, the placement drive of Panjab University to be held from April 6 to 8 was released on the occasion.

Advertisement

Prof Meena Sharma, honorary director, CPC, welcomed the dignitaries and emphasised the relevance of such events in the modern world to connect students with industry experts so that they can upskill and reskill themselves for the ever-changing industry.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts