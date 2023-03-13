Infant admitted to NICU found injured

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

A 19-day-old infant admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, here, was found injured.

Complainant Mani, a resident of Raipur Rani, Panchkula, reported that he took his wife for delivery at the hospital on February 16. His wife gave birth to a baby boy. Two days later, the newborn was shifted to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to some reasons.

The complainant reported that, his wife, who was admitted to other ward, went to meet the child on March 3 and found that he had an injury mark on his neck. The hospital staff was informed about the incident.

The complainant further stated that on March 6, the complainant’s wife found that the baby had an injury on his head.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC was registered against an unidentified person at the Sector 34 police station.