Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

Infant Jesus Convent School organised a cleanliness drive with the support of eco club and health club members of the school. It aimed to create awareness regarding the cleanliness of the surroundings for sustainable development. Students took the initiative to clean the surroundings with raised slogans. The Municipal Corporation also participated and motivated the students for the same. Principal Vanitha Veena appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

AKSIPS 41 Smart School organised an educational trip to the Kalpana Chawla Planetarium and Science City under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy. About 120 students from classes 6th, 9th, and 12th went on the trip. They learned about how astronauts are given zero gravity training and are prepared to face other space hazards. The students also visited the Astro Park, which has a miniature form of Jantar Mantar and has fun rides explaining the concepts of lunar eclipse, angular momentum, Keplar’s law of planetary motion, and world time, among others.

Aanchal International School, Chd

Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, organised a master chef competition. The participating students prepared lip-smacking dishes that were healthier alternatives to junk food.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, played host to a workshop on critical thinking skills for students in classes 11 and 12. This event aimed to equip young minds with the ability to think critically, solve problems, and make informed decisions. The one-day workshop featured a series of discussions, hands-on exercises, and case studies, all designed to foster critical thinking skills among the students. Dr. Prachi Gupta, a renowned expert in critical thinking, was the resource person.

Sharda Sarvahitkari School, Chd

Sharda Sarvahitkari Model Senior Secondary School celebrated Valmiki Jayanti today. Students presented poems and posters and narrated his biography during the morning assembly.

AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

AKSIPS-125 Smart School organised an inter-branch clay modelling competition, “Craft the Clay,” wherein students of nursery and kindergarten participated from all the branches of AKSIPS. The winners were rewarded with a trophy and certificate.

Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Shivalik Public School, Mohali, celebrated its annual function today. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, DS Bedi, School Director, along with the guest of honour, Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh. Principal Anup Kiran Kaur presented the annual report of the session, 2023–24. The cultural programme ‘Expressions 2023’ comprised theme-based western, regional, and folk dances, among others. The students talked about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, digital citizenship, and the success of the G20, among others. They also celebrated the Chandrayan-3 along with the Indians who won medals at the recently held Asian Games. In her concluding address, the guest of honour, Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, appreciated the students for the programme and wished for their bright future.

GMSSS SEC-14 (WEST), Dhanas

Additional solicitors in India Satyapal Jain visited GMSSS SEC-14 (WEST), Dhanas, along with Shipra Bansal, chairperson of the CCPCR (Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights). Jain released a book titled ‘Kartavya Kaal’, which is edited by Sai Krit Gulati, a volunteer teacher at GMSSS Dhanas. While addressing the students, Shipra Bansal made them aware of their rights and duties, along with the workings of the commission.

