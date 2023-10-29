 Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

Participants of a cleanliness drive at Infant Jesus School.



Infant Jesus Convent School organised a cleanliness drive with the support of eco club and health club members of the school. It aimed to create awareness regarding the cleanliness of the surroundings for sustainable development. Students took the initiative to clean the surroundings with raised slogans. The Municipal Corporation also participated and motivated the students for the same. Principal Vanitha Veena appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

AKSIPS 41 Smart School organised an educational trip to the Kalpana Chawla Planetarium and Science City under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy. About 120 students from classes 6th, 9th, and 12th went on the trip. They learned about how astronauts are given zero gravity training and are prepared to face other space hazards. The students also visited the Astro Park, which has a miniature form of Jantar Mantar and has fun rides explaining the concepts of lunar eclipse, angular momentum, Keplar’s law of planetary motion, and world time, among others.

Aanchal International School, Chd

Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, organised a master chef competition. The participating students prepared lip-smacking dishes that were healthier alternatives to junk food.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, played host to a workshop on critical thinking skills for students in classes 11 and 12. This event aimed to equip young minds with the ability to think critically, solve problems, and make informed decisions. The one-day workshop featured a series of discussions, hands-on exercises, and case studies, all designed to foster critical thinking skills among the students. Dr. Prachi Gupta, a renowned expert in critical thinking, was the resource person.

Sharda Sarvahitkari School, Chd

Sharda Sarvahitkari Model Senior Secondary School celebrated Valmiki Jayanti today. Students presented poems and posters and narrated his biography during the morning assembly.

AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

AKSIPS-125 Smart School organised an inter-branch clay modelling competition, “Craft the Clay,” wherein students of nursery and kindergarten participated from all the branches of AKSIPS. The winners were rewarded with a trophy and certificate.

Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Shivalik Public School, Mohali, celebrated its annual function today. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, DS Bedi, School Director, along with the guest of honour, Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh. Principal Anup Kiran Kaur presented the annual report of the session, 2023–24. The cultural programme ‘Expressions 2023’ comprised theme-based western, regional, and folk dances, among others. The students talked about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, digital citizenship, and the success of the G20, among others. They also celebrated the Chandrayan-3 along with the Indians who won medals at the recently held Asian Games. In her concluding address, the guest of honour, Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, appreciated the students for the programme and wished for their bright future.

GMSSS SEC-14 (WEST), Dhanas

Additional solicitors in India Satyapal Jain visited GMSSS SEC-14 (WEST), Dhanas, along with Shipra Bansal, chairperson of the CCPCR (Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights). Jain released a book titled ‘Kartavya Kaal’, which is edited by Sai Krit Gulati, a volunteer teacher at GMSSS Dhanas. While addressing the students, Shipra Bansal made them aware of their rights and duties, along with the workings of the commission.

#Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

2
Punjab

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

3
World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan's 1-wicket defeat against South Africa; says 'can happen to India tomorrow'

4
India

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

5
India

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

6
India Explainer

BJP's strategic shift: How political compulsion brought Vasundhara Raje back to the ‘helm’ in Rajasthan

7
Trending

'Pick any car from our range…': Anand Mahindra's special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

8
Diaspora

Indian national sentenced to 16 years in jail for raping university student in Singapore

9
India

'Dubai didi...': Nishikant Dubey mocks Mahua Moitra over typo in letter to ethics panel

10
World

Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire

UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire

Unprecedented move by New Delhi as demand to specifically co...

Israel widens assault; near complete blackout in Gaza

Israel widens assault; near complete blackout in Gaza

‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Dubey alleges TMC MP trying to influence witness


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

‘Steps to check stubble-burning economically not viable’

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

1984 riots case: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to file appeal

AFFWA hosts fest for women entrepreneurs

Bank officer ends life

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Student hangs self to death at PG room

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Saras Mela receives massive footfall