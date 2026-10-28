Infantry Day commemorated

The 80th Infantry Day was commemorated by Western Command at Chandimandir on Tuesday to honour the courage, sacrifice and steadfast service of the largest combat component of the Army.

The day marks the historic airlifting of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, to Srinagar on October 27, 1947, to check Pakistani infiltrators, a defining action in safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir and the nation’s territorial integrity.

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On the occasion, Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti War Memorial to pay homage to Infantrymen who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.