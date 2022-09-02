Mohali Police's info boxes come up at 16 village gurdwaras to fight drug menace

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 1

The police have found a novel way of gathering information regarding anti-social elements and drug peddlers in rural areas. The Mohali police have put up secret information boxes at villages to gather anonymous tips from public about unscrupulous elements to curb illegal activities.

Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni said: “To improve public-police coordination in curbing crime, we have taken an initiative by installing secret information-cum-suggestion boxes. As a pilot project, 16 such boxes each are being installed at various villages under the Majat and Sadar Kharar police stations. These boxes are placed at village gurdwaras.”

The move is aimed at encouraging public to share information regarding suspicious activities, while maintaining anonymity. The boxes will be opened once a week by the police officer of the Majat police post. Based on information, data will be collated and action plan worked out.

Officials said it was noticed villagers were reluctant in stepping forward to share information with the police regarding anti-social elements for the fear of backlash. “So we have adopted this novel way to encourage people to share information with the police while ensuring anonymity,” said an officer.

#drug menace #Kharar