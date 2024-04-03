Informative workshop organised

Tribune School, Chandigarh

An informative workshop was organised at the school for the teachers. A psychologist, Dr Reetinder Mohan, with a career spanning almost four decades in the fields of academics, human resource systems, counselling and reforms, was the resource person. The workshop focused on the themes of increasing productivity and managing stress. Principal Rani Poddar appreciated the effort that the resource person put in to share her expertise and skills with the teachers.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

A parents’ orientation programme was organised on campus for the parents of the new students in the pre-primary wing. The event was presided over by the principal, Inderpreet Kaur. A one-on-one interaction between the parents and class teachers was also organised to familiarise the parents with the school.