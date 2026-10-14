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Home / Chandigarh / Infrastructure overhaul begins at Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi

Infrastructure overhaul begins at Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:27 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Workers carry out road and drainage works at the Sector 26 mandi.
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Five days after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria conducted a surprise inspection of the Sector 26 mandi, the Market Committee has initiated infrastructure improvement works at the mandi.

Road reconstruction and drainage works began on Tuesday to address long-standing issues and improve civic amenities, officials said.

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D Karthikeyan, Secretary, State Agricultural Marketing Board; and Khushpreet Kaur, Administrator, Market Committee, UT, inspected the mandi to review sanitation and infrastructure works.

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They directed officials to expedite sanitation activities and carry out road reconstruction in phases to minimise inconvenience to traders and the public, and ensure smooth traffic movement during construction. Traders and visitors were also urged to cooperate during the work.

The initiative is aimed at addressing persistent infrastructure problems and improve the overall functioning of the mandi.

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Kataria had conducted a surprise inspection of the Sector 26 mandi on October 8. It was his fourth visit to the mandi in the past one and a half years.

During the inspection, he expressed displeasure over the poor condition of roads, sewerage and sanitation and stressed the need for immediate measures to improve basic infrastructure and cleanliness.

He also directed officials to take action against staff failing to discharge their duties satisfactorily and replace non-performing outsourced personnel.

The UT Administrator further ordered that road recarpeting and sewerage works be completed within a stipulated timeframe.

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