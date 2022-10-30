Injury marks found on woman's body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

A panel of doctors has found mild assault and strangulation marks on the body of Anjali, a resident of Sagarpur village, near Nurmahal, who was found dead near the Sukhna Choe behind the lake yesterday.

Sources said the panel also found injury marks on the face of the victim.

The deceased’s family reached here last night and claimed the body. However, they declined a post-mortem examination of the body.

The body of the 22-year-old woman was found under mysterious circumstances in the forest area near Sukhna Lake around 1.47 pm.