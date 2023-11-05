Injury prevention must for players: Doc

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

India’s representative at the International Cricket Council (ICC) and a member of BCCI’s medical panel, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala stressed the importance of using injury prevention techniques in cricket while addressing the World Congress of Science and Medicine in Cricket. A doctor, he has operated on ace Indian cricketers like Jasprit Bumrah, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Irfan Pathan.

“The event is organised every four years… wherever the World Cup takes place. Many nations are affiliated with the ICC, and this is one platform where the nature of injuries (sustained in the sport) and ways to overcome them are discussed,” noted Pardiwala.

He added, “Over the years, we have seen cricketers assume a more serious approach to such injuries. We, as experts, can only operate on the injuries in the right manner, but rehabilitation should be proper for the success of the treatment. Look at Bumrah, he worked on the muscle and bounced back. The same is the case with many others, like Pant,” added Pardiwala. Former Indian cricketer Pathan also joined the event online and dwelt on the role of science and medicine in overcoming injuries. Olympian and gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra also interacted with the attendees.

