Insha claims shooting gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

Insha Heer claimed gold medal in the women’s 10-m rifle (NR) event on the opening day of the 48th Chandigarh State Shooting Championship, at Patiala-ki-Rao Shooting Range, Sector 25.

Insha scored 365 points out of 400 to claim the gold medal. In the men’s youth 10m pistol (NR) event, Kartik Kaushik scored 365 points, while in the sub-youth men’s 10-m pistol (NR) event, Sandeep Singh scored 363 points to claim the gold medal.

Hardam Singh posted 266 points out of 300 to claim the gold medal in the junior men 25-m pistol (NR) event. In the women’s 10-m rifle (ISSF) event, Jasnoor Singh claimed the top position with 585 points out of 600 and Unish Holinder scored 580 points to claim the men’s junior 25-m sports pistol (ISSF) gold medal.

In the women’s 50-m rifle (NR) prone event, Geet Godara scored 569 points and in the men’s junior 50m rifle (NR) prone event, Antaz Singh Jattana scored 540 points to win the top honour.

More than 225 shooters (men and women) in senior, junior, youth and sub-youth age groups are participating in the event.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh inaugurated the event by firing the opening shot.