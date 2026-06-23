Inspection exposes major violations of fire safety norms in Chandigarh coaching centres

A surprise inspection of coaching centres operating in commercial areas of Sector 34, Chandigarh, by the Fire and Rescue Services Department of the Municipal Corporation found major violations of fire safety norms.

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The drive was carried out under the supervision of Dr. Inder Jeet, Joint Commissioner-cum-Chief Fire Officer, along with Station Fire Officers from different areas. The inspection was conducted as a precautionary measure in view of a recent fire incident at a coaching centre in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, where at least 15 lives were lost.

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During the inspection, several deficiencies related to fire prevention, fire protection and life safety arrangements were identified across various coaching establishments.

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During the checking of one coaching institute, it was found that the classrooms did not have proper exit signage. In another institute, all classroom windows were fitted with iron grills. In yet another institute, windows were secured with aluminium grills.

In one institute, old materials were stored in balcony areas, making movement difficult in case of a fire. Dr. Inder Jeet directed the owners of the institutes to remove the iron grills immediately.

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In another case, classes were being conducted in the basement in violation of building rules. At the same institute, the exit was blocked and the passage was being used for a different purpose. A notice on the exit route indicated that students were not allowed in the area.

In one institute, the fire alarm system installed at the entry point was found to be non-functional. In another centre, the hydrant system was not working. In some coaching centres, the hydrant systems were found locked, with keys missing.

In many centres, classes were being conducted on the upper floors of buildings, which may pose a risk in case of fire. In almost all buildings, the entry and exit points were the same.

The managements of the concerned institutes were directed to immediately rectify the shortcomings and ensure full compliance with the Chandigarh Fire Safety Regulations and prescribed safety norms.

Dr. Inder Jeet said that coaching centres witness high student occupancy and therefore must maintain robust fire safety infrastructure and emergency response systems at all times. He also addressed students attending classes and made them aware of fire safety rules.

The educational institutions inspected included Helix Institute, Allen Career Institute, Sri Chaitanya Academy, Alex Institute, Head Master’s Academy, Narayana Coaching Centre, and PW Vidyapeeth.

The inspection focused on evaluating firefighting systems, emergency exits, evacuation arrangements, accessibility for rescue operations, and compliance with fire and life safety norms.

Sources said that around 105 coaching institutes are operating in Sectors 33, 34, and 36. Out of these, 20 centres are running without fire safety certificates. Notices have already been issued to them to comply with the norms and obtain fire safety certificates.