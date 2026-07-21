Inspector, ASI suspended for negligence in dowry case probe

Haryana Panchayats and Development Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday ordered the suspension of Police Inspector Rajesh Kumari and ASI Kavita for alleged negligence in handling a dowry harassment case. He also directed the Police Department to conduct an impartial investigation and submit a report at the next meeting, stressing that the victim must get justice.

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Panwar issued the directions while presiding over a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at the Public Works Department Rest House in Sector 1, Panchkula. Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma and Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma were also present.

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A woman complainant from Sector 15 had accused her in-laws of demanding dowry and mentally harassing her. She alleged that the police failed to take appropriate action and did not include crucial details related to a Rs 6 lakh transaction and dowry demands in the FIR.

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After hearing the complainant, Panwar ordered the suspension of the women police station SHO and the investigating officer (IO), citing negligence in the investigation.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the police officials’ responses during the meeting, Panwar said, “I have been in politics for the past 40 years and understand how things work in reality. I am directing that the concerned police officials be placed under suspension until the probe is completed. They will be reinstated based on the investigation report.” His announcement was welcomed with applause from those present at the meeting.

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Panwar directed the Police Department to conduct a fair and comprehensive investigation into the matter and ensure action against those found guilty as per the law. He reiterated that justice should be delivered to the victim at all costs. During the meeting, seven of the 10 public complaints taken up were resolved on the spot.

In another complaint, a resident of Raila village in Sector 12 alleged that a party had encroached upon land belonging to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Municipal Corporation, obtained a fraudulent registration, and occupied the public road leading to his property. The complainant sought removal of the encroachment and restoration of the traffic route.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Panwar directed the Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police to hear both sides and take appropriate action according to the rules.

A Sector 19 resident complained that despite government directions to relocate dairies from Panchkula city, no effective action had been taken. He alleged that dairy operators were dumping cattle dung in open areas, vacant HSVP plots and nearby parks, leading to unhygienic conditions and pollution.

Panwar directed the Panchkula Municipal Corporation to expedite the relocation of dairies and ensure regular cleaning of parks and vacant plots. He also instructed HSVP officials to remove illegal occupations and encroachments from authority land on priority. Mayor Sham Lal Bansal, Haryana Shivalik Vikas Board Executive Vice Chairman Om Prakash Devinagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nisha Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditi Singh, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Kumar, along with officials from various departments and members of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, attended the meeting.