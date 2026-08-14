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Home / Chandigarh / Inspector Bharat Singh gets President’s Police Medal; 22 Chandigarh cops honoured by Administrator

Inspector Bharat Singh gets President’s Police Medal; 22 Chandigarh cops honoured by Administrator

Singh recognised for meritorious service on Independence Day; four personnel receive Administrator’s Police Medal for distinguished service, while 18 are honoured for meritorious service

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:30 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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President’s Police Medal. File photo
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The President of India has approved the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for meritorious service for Inspector Bharat Singh of the Chandigarh Police on the occasion of Independence Day, ahead of the August 15 celebrations.

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Singh, who joined the police force as a constable on May 15, 1987, is currently posted as In-charge of the PEB Branch at Police Headquarters, Sector 9.

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Separately, the UT Administrator has approved the Administrator’s Police Medal for distinguished or meritorious service for 22 Chandigarh Police officials.

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Four personnel — L/SI Kavita (PS-11), ASI Kanwal Pal (Operation Cell), ASI/LR Manjit Kaur (District Crime Cell) and ASI/LR Kamlesh Kaur (Police Headquarters) — have been awarded the medal for distinguished service.

The remaining 18 officials have been honoured for meritorious service. They include DSP/ORP Sukhdweep Singh (DSP Headquarters), Inspector Narinder Singh (PS-Cyber Crime), Inspector Kuldip Singh (SHO, PS-Manimajra), Inspector/LR Dal Singh (Police Lines), L/SI Roshni (Traffic), SI Nand Kishor (Communication), ASI Shiv Narain (PCR), ASI/LR Gulab Singh (Vigilance), ASI/LR Harnek Singh and ASI/LR Mukesh Kumar (both Security), ASI/LR Raj Kumar (PLWC), Head Constable Gurjant Singh and L/HC PR Renu Devi (both PHQ), L/HC Davinder Kaur (PS-Mauli Jagran), HC/ORP Jasdeep Singh (Computer Section), and Constables Jasbir Singh, Vijay Tomar and Mohd Tasawar.

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