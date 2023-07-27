inspiring lecture by ex-IAF pilot

The 67th colloquium lecture, titled "Lessons Learnt in Uniform" was delivered by Wing Commander Namrita Chandi, Indian Air Force helicopter pilot (retd) at SSBUICET. The lecture was attended by around 200 participants, including faculty of various PU departments, research scholars and students.

Special drive by Sanskrit Dept

The Sanskrit Department and Dayanand Chair for Vedic Studies organised a special lecture on cleanliness. The title of the lecture was "Bharat ki svachchata - Pratyek nagarik ka kartavya". The speaker was Vijay Bhardwaj, a faculty member of the department. Faculty members, research scholars and students attended the event.

Tree plantation on Vijay Diwas

A tree plantation and cleanliness drive was organised at Block I of UIET to pay homage to the Kargil War heroes on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. The objective was to promote tree plantation and foster a sense of responsibility towards preserving and safeguarding these. The NSS organised the drive at the Boys' Hostel No. 1 and 4’

