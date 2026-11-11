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Home / Chandigarh / Instagram post triggers attack on 40-yr-old in Sector 38; two arrested

Instagram post triggers attack on 40-yr-old in Sector 38; two arrested

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Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:52 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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A social media post allegedly triggered an attack on a 40-year-old man at his Sector 38 residence on Monday evening. The police arrested two youths in their early twenties in connection with the incident.

The attack reportedly stemmed from an earlier dispute between two groups following a scuffle in Dadumajra.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil and Karan, alias Billa. They allegedly went to complainant Suresh’s house a day after Diwali and attacked him on the head with a sharp weapon. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 16.

The accused also allegedly damaged the victim’s SUV. A scooter, on which they reportedly arrived, was set ablaze during the altercation.

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The exact sequence of events, including how the scooter caught fire, is being investigated, police officials said.

A forensic team visited the spot and collected samples for examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was triggered by a social media post.

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Suresh’s nephew, Charanjit, was recently arrested in connection with a similar altercation, following which a case was registered at the Maloya police station.

He is currently in judicial custody.

The police said Suresh and his son had allegedly shared an Instagram post concerning Charanjit’s arrest, following which the accused went to their residence and attacked Suresh.

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A case under Sections 191 (rioting) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

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