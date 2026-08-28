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Home / Chandigarh / Install info display boards at all project sites: Chandigarh Home Secretary

Install info display boards at all project sites: Chandigarh Home Secretary

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Mandip Singh Brar
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UT Home Secretary-cum-Secretary, Local Government, Mandip Singh Brar today issued a series of directions to the Municipal Corporation (MC), which were aimed at strengthening transparency, project monitoring and citizen-centric service delivery.

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He directed officials to install display boards at all ongoing projects of the MC and the UT. The boards shall clearly mention the name of the work, executing agency/contractor, dates of allotment and commencement, stipulated and actual/revised completion dates, estimated cost, present physical and financial progress and major issues or bottlenecks, if any.

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The Home Secretary further directed that joint inspections be conducted every month. The inspections shall cover garbage collection and sanitation, road cleaning, carpeting and repair of potholes, functioning of streetlights, water leakages, parking-related issues, illegal vending, encroachments, cleanliness in parks and upkeep of public toilets. The entire city has been divided into 18 zones, with each zone to be inspected under the supervision of a senior officer.

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The Home Secretary also issued instructions for close monitoring of plantation and landscaping activities at Dadumajra. Officials were directed to ensure achievement of plantation targets and survival and maintenance of plants.

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