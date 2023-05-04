Institute Management panel reconstituted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

The UT Administration has reconstituted the Institute Management Committee (IMC) for the Government Industrial Training Institute, Sector 28, Chandigarh.

Rajender Gupta, chairman, Trident Group, has been appointed chairperson of the 11-member committee. Businessmen Rajesh Mahajan, Manish Bansal, Nitin Mehan and Sidhartha Garg will be its members besides the Director Industries, the Director Technical Education, the Assistant Labour Commissioner, the Principal of Government Polytechnic for Women, and the Principal of Government Industrial Training Institute for Women, Sector 11, UT.

The Principal, Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Sector 28, will be the member secretary.

The committee has been reconstituted to implement the scheme of upgrade of the existing Government ITIs into Model ITIs.

The committee will do a reassessment of all existing traders and new requirements of their relevance with the local market demand for the preparation of an implementation plan.