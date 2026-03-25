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Home / Chandigarh / Institutes in Chandigarh's Sector 34 checked for fire safety

Institutes in Chandigarh's Sector 34 checked for fire safety

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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A team from the Fire Department conducts an inspection in Sector 34, Chandigarh.
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The Fire and Rescue Services Department of the Municipal Corporation conducted a comprehensive fire safety inspection drive at key educational institutions and commercial establishments in Sector 34.

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The drive focused on critical fire safety parameters to ensure adherence to prescribed norms. Major aspects inspected included the functionality of fire extinguishers, performance of fire detection systems, accessibility of fire exits, visibility of entry and exit signage, and the condition of electrical wiring.

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The inspection team checked prominent establishments, including Unacademy, Aakash Institute, Shri Chaitanya, Narayana Institute, Allen Institute and Piccadilly Theatre.

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During the inspection, several shortcomings were observed. Among these were non-functional fire detection sensors in multiple premises, missing or inadequate entry and exit signage, obstructed fire exit pathways and faulty and potentially hazardous electrical wiring.

Taking cognisance of the violations, the department issued on-the-spot warnings to the institutions and managements concerned. Directions were given to rectify all deficiencies without delay and ensure full compliance with fire safety regulations.

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