Institution first, if called again, I’ll be ready: PU Vice-Chancellor

The extension is for four months, not full three-year term. And it came only a day before her term was to end. That tells its own story about where Prof Renu Cheema Vig stands as she begins what may or may not be her final stretch as Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University.

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On Friday, Vice-President and PU Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan granted her a four-month extension effective March 29, while simultaneously constituting a search-cum-selection committee to find her successor. The message was unambiguous.

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The brevity of the extension is striking by PU’s own standards. Barring Prof MM Puri, virtually every Vice-Chancellor this 143-year-old university has seen was granted at least two consecutive three-year terms. Some served nine unbroken years.

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Sources say the BJP, RSS and the ABVP have been pressing for a new Vice-Chancellor — yet the irony runs deep. Prof Vig’s tenure has also drawn severe criticism from the opposite direction. Students, teachers and Punjab’s political establishment accused her of allowing the campus to be used for RSS-BJP events, a charge that fuelled much of the resentment that underpinned last year’s 27-day protest. It was the most sustained and politically charged agitation in PU’s post-Partition history.

Prof Vig thus finds herself in an uncomfortable middle ground — not trusted enough by the Centre for a full term, not forgiven enough by her critics for what they saw as ideological accommodation.

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Founded in 1882 as the University of Punjab in Lahore and transplanted to Chandigarh after Partition, PU counts among its alumni two Prime Ministers, one President, three Nobel Laureates and one Miss Universe. Its red sandstone campus in Sectors 14 and 25 were designed by Pierre Jeanneret under Le Corbusier.

The university runs 74 departments, serves 202 affiliated colleges and remains one of the most politically sensitive campuses in northern India.

That sensitivity exploded last November when The Tribune broke the story of the Centre’s attempt to overhaul PU’s Senate and Syndicate structure. Students laid siege to the very lawns outside Prof Vig’s office for 27 days. Farmer unions, Panthic bodies and Opposition parties joined in. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the university “the heritage of Punjab.” The Centre was eventually forced to reverse course through four successive notifications in seven days. Prof Vig herself walked to the protest site to hand over the written charter that ended the agitation. It was an extraordinary moment, but it was also a measure of how far the institution had been pushed.

Prof Vig spoke to The Tribune on the last day of her three-year term. Excerpts:

How do you view this extension?

These four months are about continuity, ensuring that initiatives already underway are not left midway.

What were the challenges when you assumed charge?

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation was pending, the Seventh Pay Commission had not been implemented for staff, finances were under pressure and several administrative matters needed urgent resolution. None of these was straightforward. The words of Guru Gobind Singh — Deh Shiva bar mohe ihai, shubh karman te kabahoon na taroon —were a constant source of inspiration.

How were these issues addressed?

It was entirely a collective effort with teachers and staff. Whatever was achieved — NAAC A++ grade, improved financial stability, administrative reforms — belongs to Team PU, not to any individual.

What are your priorities for these four months?

Completing what is in the pipeline. No initiative should be left unfinished.

You sought an extension but received only four months. Will you be available for a second full term?

The institution is paramount. If responsibility is entrusted to me in future, I will be ready. But I focus on today, not tomorrow. Right now, my entire attention is on advancing ongoing work and giving it stability.

As PU’s first Sikh woman Vice-Chancellor, what is your message to girls of Punjab?

Education is the strongest foundation you can build. Self-reliance and better opportunities follow from it.

What is your message to the university at this transition?

Institutional processes must continue without interruption. Academic, administrative and research work must move forward, and the university’s momentum must be sustained.

The constitution of a search-cum-selection committee by the Chancellor signals that the process for PU’s permanent VC is already formally underway, even as Prof Vig races a four-month clock to close the chapter she opened in March 2022.