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Home / Chandigarh / Insurance company told to pay Rs 23 lakh to accident victim’s wife

Insurance company told to pay Rs 23 lakh to accident victim’s wife

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:22 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The Motor Accident Claim Tribunal here has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 23 lakh as compensation to a Ropar resident on account of her husband’s death in a road mishap seven years ago.

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In her petition, Parvinder Kaur had said that her husband had died in a road accident on November 3, 2019, while on the way home on a motorcycle.

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He was accompanied by Darshan Singh and Jatinder Singh, who were riding pillion. When they reached a highway bypass near Dhianpura village on the Kulrali-Morinda road, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit them.

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While Darshan Singh and Jatinder Singh sustained grievous injuries, Tarlochan Singh died on the spot. The injured were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, for treatment.

She said the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving by the truck driver and an FIR was registered at the Bhagwantpur police station in Ropar.

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Tarlochan Singh was 31 at the time of his death and was earning Rs75,000 per month as an agriculturist.

He was survived by his wife, minor daughter and mother.

After hearing of the arguments, the tribunal awarded the petitioner Rs 23 lakh, along with simple interest of 9% per annum from the date of institution of the claim petition till realisation.

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