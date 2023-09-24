Insurance cover for kin of 11 dead MC employees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Accidental and natural insurance introduced last year for all regular, contractual, and outsourcing employees of the Municipal Corporation has come as a relief to the families of the deceased employees.

In about one year of being started, Rs 2.50 lakh each has been sanctioned to the families of 11 employees who died of natural causes. The files of 12 other families’ are under process. In the event of an accidental death in the horticulture wing, the civic body is set to provide Rs 40 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Apart from that, Rs 6–12 lakh is being provided for the education of the deceased’s children. Major disability insurance is also there for all the staff members. There are a total of 11 thousand MC employees who are getting insurance coverage. It also covers workers of private agencies such as the ‘Lion Sanitation’ firm under the MC.

Last year, two outsourcing employees died while working, but they were not paid any compensation as the MC was helpless in the absence of any policy or compensation to provide financial help.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We worked on this issue and found there was no insurance for employees. Following this, expressions of interest were received from different banks. During the process, Punjab and Sind Bank offered the maximum insurance amount to our employees. So, we have tied up with them.”

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit launched this accidental and disability insurance cover for the Municipal Corporation employees in September. As per the scheme, Rs 40 lakh will be given to the families of account holders in case of accidental death or total disability. The scheme covers all employees, including contractual, outsourced, daily wagers, and Group A to Group D staff.