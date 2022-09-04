Insurance firm held guilty of deficiency in service, fined

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Holding guilty of deficiency in services and unfair trade practice, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company to refund the premium amount of Rs 1,99,999 to a Panchkula resident.

The commission also directed the company to pay Rs 20,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 as litigation cost. Sham Dass Saini, a resident of Panchkula, has filed a complaint against the company through counsel Jatin Khullar.

In the complaint, he said on the assurance of an officer of the company he purchased a policy for his son from Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company after making a payment of Rs 1,99,999 three years ago. He was shocked to see that the commitments given by the officer at the time of selling the policy were not fulfilled and the policy had been issued on other terms.

On June 19, 2019, he submitted an application, along with the policy bond, to cancel the policy and refund the amount. He sought the cancellation of the policy and refund of the amount, but to no avail.

In its reply, the company stated that the policy was issued to the complainant as proposed by him. Accordingly, the policy document was dispatched to the complainant vide speed post dated April 8, 2019, which was duly received by him. The request for the cancellation of the policy was received on June 19, 2019, which was beyond the free-look period of 15 days. Therefore, the request for the cancellation of the policy was rejected and he was intimated through email on June 20, 2019. Denying all other allegations, the opposite party prayed for the dismissal of the complaint.

After hearing the arguments, the commission said as per the information furnished by the Department of Posts, GPO, Chandigarh, dated February 18, 2021, it had been revealed that no such speed post had been booked by the Postal Authorities.

The company also failed to refute the information of the postal authorities by placing on record the original speed post receipt, which further establishes that the company intentionally took such false plea only to cause loss to the complainant.

The commission said the acts of the company not only amounted to gross deficiency in service on its part but also amounted to indulgence into unfair trade practice. In view of this, the company was directed to refund the premium amount of Rs 1,99,999 to the complainant, along with interest @10 per cent per annum. The firm was also directed to Rs 20,000 to the complainant for causing him immense mental agony and harassment due to its illegal, deficient and unfair act and conduct and Rs 10,000 litigation costs.