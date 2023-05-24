Insurance firm penalised for rejecting medical claim

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 23

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 25,000 compensation to a 71-year-old city resident for rejecting the medical claim of dental treatment. The commission also directed the insurance company to reimburse an amount of Rs 64,525 to the complainant with interest @9 per cent per annum from the date of repudiation i.e. April 23, 2021 till its realisation.

In a complaint filed before the commission, PS Bedi (71), a resident of Sector 8-C, Chandigarh, said being a retired employee of Punjab National Bank he took a group insurance policy through IBA from National Insurance Company. He and his wife got a dental treatment from Clove Dental and incurred an expense of Rs 64,525 on the treatment. He lodged a claim with the insurance company for the reimbursement of amount. However, the opposite party (insurance company) neither paid the amount nor rejected the claim. Terming the act of the OP as deficiency in service, he sought compensation.

In the reply, National Insurance Company Ltd claimed that it had repudiated the claim of the complainant under Clause 4.16 of the policy.

The company said as per the clause, any expenses whatsoever incurred by the insured person in connection with or in respect of dental treatment or surgery of any kind which are done in dental clinic and those that are cosmetic in nature are not payable under the policy.

The company claimed that the complainant had not taken the dental treatment on account of injury. Therefore, the dental treatment of the complainant was not covered under the definition of ‘emergency dental treatment’. The company said the claim of the complainant was not covered under the insurance policy. Therefore, it righty repudiated the claim.

After hearing the arguments, the commission held the insurance company guilty of deficiency in services. The commission said: “In the light of the discussion, we are of the considered opinion that the insurance company took a hyper technical objection of the dental clinic to deny the genuine claim of the complainant, which is duly covered under Clause 2.12 of the policy. Such hyper technical ground to deny the claim to the complainant is unjustified and amounts to unfair trade practice. In view of this, the insurance company is directed to reimburse an amount of Rs 64,525 to the complainant with interest @9 per cent per annum from the date of repudiation i.e. April 23, 2021 till its realisation”. The commission also directed the firm to pay Rs 15,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 as costs of litigation.