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Home / Chandigarh / Intense heat, labour shortage delay paddy transplantation in Fatehgarh Sahib

Intense heat, labour shortage delay paddy transplantation in Fatehgarh Sahib

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Intense heat, dry weather and a shortage of labour have delayed the transplantation of paddy in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

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Farmers said the absence of rainfall had left fields completely dry, while high temperatures and hot winds were causing rapid evaporation, making irrigation difficult.

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Baldeep Singh, a farmer from Sirhind, said irrigating fields under the prevailing weather conditions would serve little purpose as water soon dried up.

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For paddy transplantation, stagnant water is a prerequisite. He added that paddy nurseries in several areas were also not fully ready for transplantation. Farmers expect transplantation work to pick up only after the onset of rainfall.

Labour shortage has also emerged as a concern in some villages, though farmers said workers from other states had started arriving.

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The expenditure on paddy transplantation is also expected to rise this season. Last year, labourers charged around Rs.4,000 per acre, excluding food expenses.

Most farmers have opted for Punjab Agricultural University-recommended varieties, including PR-126, PR-128 and PR-131, owing to their lower water requirement, reduced stubble generation and shorter maturity period.

Some growers are also planning to cultivate basmati rice in view of its comparatively higher market returns.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department’s crop diversification campaign has led to an increase in maize cultivation in the district.

District Agriculture Officer Jagdev Singh said the department expected paddy transplantation over nearly 85,000 hectares during the current season.

He added that a target had also been set for direct seeding of paddy, and farmers were being encouraged to adopt the water-saving technique.

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