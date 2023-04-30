Inter-District Meet: Patiala, Jalandhar to vie for cricket title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Patiala will face Jalandhar in the final of the Punjab State Inter-District Men’s U-16 Cricket Tournament. In the semi-finals today, Patiala defeated Moga and Jalandhar overpowered Fatehgarh Sahib on the basis of the first innings’ lead in their respective matches.

In the first match, Sagar Virk scored an unbeaten ton for hosts Patiala at Dhruv Pandove Stadium. Chasing Moga’s total of 225 runs, Patiala posted 243/6 at the draw of stumps. Virk came up with an unbeaten 121 off 235 balls, with 17 boundaries, while Arvind Singh posted unbeaten 50 off 83 balls, with eight boundaries. Shaanvir Singh (4/45) was the most successful wicket taker for the bowling side.

Earlier batting first, Moga lads posted 225 runs in 88.4 overs. Harish Kumar (74 off 148 balls, with nine boundaries) and Gurbal Jeet Singh (56 off 150 balls, with seven boundaries) were the main run getters for the side. Yuvraj Singh picked 4/31, while Yuvraj Chalana accounted 3 for 70 for the bowling side. Bhagat Singh Kaleka also claimed 2/42.

Jalandhar, meanwhile, also took first innings’ lead over Fatehgarh Sahib to qualify for the final. Batting first, Jalandhar was bowled out for 273 runs in 80.1 overs. Mannan Sehgal (58 off 54 balls, with eight boundaries and one six), Arjun Rajput (55 off 62 ball, with nine boundaries), Pariman Singh Millu (54 off 183 balls, with four boundaries) and Advik Singh (45 off 90 balls, with seven boundaries) were the main run getters for Jalandhar. Prasannjit Singh Goraya picked 6/56, while Aryan Sharma took 2/64 for the bowling side.

In reply, Fatehgarh Sahib lads were bundled out for 236 runs in 87.2 overs. Prasannjit Singh Goraya (98 off 204 balls, with 16 boundaries), Aryan Sharma (64 off 136 balls, with seven boundaries) and Samarpreet Singh (36 off 114 balls, with five boundaries) were the main run getters for the side. Arjun Rajput picked a five-wicket haul, while Lakshit Thakur grabbed 3/25 for the bowling side.