Inter-school championships: 50-run victory for Carmel Convent eves

Chandigarh, November 16
Batter Gulnaaz Kaur scored a century to help Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, log a 50-run win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, in the ongoing inter-school cricket tournament for girls’ U-19 category.
Gulnaaz scored 106 off 40 balls, studded with 20 boundaries and one six. Batting first, the Sector 9 team scored 156/2 in the allotted 10 overs. In reply, the Sector 26 team scored 106/2 in 10 overs. Sahara (36) was the main run scorer for the side.
St Anne’s beat Ryan International
The team of St Anne’s School, Sector 32, recorded a (2-0) win over Ryan International School, Sector 49, during the inter-school badminton tournament for boys’ U-14 category. Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate School, Sector 26, defeated Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, by an identical margin of 2-0. Vivek High School, Sector 38, defeated Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, and St John’s School, Sector 26, ousted AKSIPS, Sector 41, in their respective matches.
