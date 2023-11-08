Inter-school competition organised

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

As many as 76 children from 19 schools across the tricity participated an inter-school competition, Udaan: A Flight of Expressions and Creations, organised by the school. Students of Classes III and IV showcased their oratory skills in the show and tell competition while students of Classes V and VI took part in the waste to worth competition.

Saint Soldier School, Sector 28, Chd

Students of the school bagged the first position in the 25th KJ Khosla Memorial Inter-School Dance Competition, Abhivyakti - An Expression of Indian Culture. The competition was held at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. The school dance team comprising Loveleen, Sarah, Disha, Joya, Labhika and Vanshika enthralled the audience with their Gondhal dance performance to lift the running trophy.

Mount Carmel, Mohali

A fest was organised on the school premises ahead of Diwali. Mom and kids show, tattoo-making and hair craft, exhibition of things made by students, games and food stalls remained the major attractions of celebrations. The fest concluded with an address note by Principal Jasleen Kaur Sabharwal, who emphasised on the importance of wisdom, compassion and unity.

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

Celebrating the ‘festival of lights’, Class III students presented a skit and dance performances. Besides, the day was marked by a special assembly, highlighting the message of ‘Green Diwali, Clean Diwali’. Students were also sensitised about guidelines to be safe while bursting crackers as well as their ill-effects.

Sri Guru Harkrishan School, Chd

The school organised an interactive session on ‘Health, Sustainable Living and Principles of Success’. Tripat Parmar highlighted the need of sustainable living by following a healthy lifestyle. Brigadier Inder Mohan Singh Parmar motivated students to follow certain rules to achieve success through a brainstorming session.