Inter-school meet: Cager Rananjay shines in Strawberry Fields’ victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, won the boys’ U-14 inter-school basketball tournament. The Sector 26 cagers recorded a 58-49 win over St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, to win the title. Rananjay alone gathered 42 points for the winning side to remain the Man of the Match.

GMHS-36, Strawberry in football final

Government Model High School, Sector 36, will face Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, in the final of the boys’ U-14 inter-school football tournament.

In the semifinals, played today, the Sector 36 team lads recorded a 4-0 win over St Soldier’s International School, Sector 28. Yash netted two goals (first, 42nd minute), while Moibanisha (ninth) and Vivek (28th) scored a goal each for the winning side.

In the second semifinal, the Sector 26 team scored a 2-1 win over St John’s School, Sector 26. Vansh Raj netted both the goals for the winning side. He scored the first goal in the 6th minute and the second in the 15th minute, whereas Mayank pulled off one goal for St John’s in the 48th minute.

Carmel girls bag badminton title

The girls’ U-14 badminton team of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, won the inter-school badminton tournament by defeating Sacred Heart School, Sector 26. The Sector 9 team logged a 2-0 win over their rivals. Sri Guru Gobid Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, claimed third position by logging an identical 2-0 win over St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.