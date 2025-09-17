Inter-school meet: Sec 16 girls win baseball final

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, logged a 8-2 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 8, to win the boys U-17 inter-school baseball tournament. St Anne’s School, Sector 32, finished third with a 5-4 verdict over GMSSS, Sector 15.

In the girls U-14 category, GMSSS, Sector 16, beat Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, to win the baseball final. Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, finished third by defeating GMSSS, Sector 15, with a 14-13 verdict.

In the boys U-19 event, DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, posted a 10-0 win over St Anne’s, Sector 32, while Ryan International School, Sector 49, posted a 13-10 win over GMSSS, Sector 37. GMSSS, Sector 10, ousted GMSSS, Sector 15, with a 8-3 result.

In the boys U-14 event, Ryan International School posted a 13-2 win over GMSSS, Sector 11, and the Sector 10 government recorded a 12-5 win over GMSSS, Sector 15. GMSSS, Sector 16, logged a 09-07 victory over Kundan International School, Sector 46.

In the boys U-14 handball event, DAV School posted 19-12 win over Government Model High School, Sector 36, and GMSSS, Sector 16, recorded a 11-00 victory over Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30.

GMSSS, Sector 33, lads posted a 3-0 win over Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, during the boys U-19 inter-school football meet. Manan, Karan and Rohit scored a goal each for the winning side. GMSSS, Sector 46, defeated Shishu Niketan School, Sector 43, by an identical score line as Raj, Alex and Aryan posted a goal each. Pratahm scored a brace and Shivank netted one, as Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, posted a 3-0 win over PML SD Public School, Sector 32.

SNS-22 win in cricket

Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22, posted a two-wicket win over St Marry’s School, Sector 46, in the boys’ U-17 inter-school cricket tournament. Batting first, the Sector 46 team posted 63 runs with the help of Aniket (11) and Damandeep (10). Somuya claimed six wickets, while Vikas picked one for the bowling side.

In reply, the Sector 22 team posted 64 with Somuya (26) contributing a major share. Ankiet picked four and Shivam claimed one for the bowling side. In the second match, Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, defeated Chitkara International School, Sector 25, by 32 runs and DAV lads posted a 119-run win over GMHS, Sector 50. St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, stunned RIMT, Mani Majra, by 44 runs, and AKSIPS, Sector 43, defeated GMHS, Sector 38, by four wickets.

In the girls U-19 fencing meet, GMSSS, Sector 10, team won the foil event, followed by Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, at second position. Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, and Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Sector 40, claimed the third position.

GMSSS, Sector 10, won the sabre event, followed by Carmel Convent School. The Sector 40 team along with Sacred Heart School finished joint third.