Inter-varsity meet: Panjab University men’s team win gymnastics championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Panjab University men’s gymnastics team won the All-India Inter-University Artistic Championship. The hosts scored 354.168 points to win the trophy.

Delhi University claimed the second position with 308.30 points, while Mumbai University bagged the third spot with 304.48 points.

Akash Arya of Panjab University was named the best gymnast with 71.05 points, while Swatish of Panjab University, Chandigarh, finished second with 71 points. Shyaan of Delhi University claimed third position with 67.50 points.

In the women’s category, Sushmita of Panjab University was named the best gymnast with 45.40 points.

Sameera Khan of Panjab University, Chandigarh, finished second with 45.10 points and Rity of GND University, Amritsar, finished third with 44.50 points.