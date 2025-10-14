DT
Home / Chandigarh / Interactive programme on mental health, awareness walk organised

Interactive programme on mental health, awareness walk organised

Over 100 persons took part

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:21 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
City residents hold placards to promote mental health awareness, on Monday in Chandigarh.
Marking the World Mental Health Month, the Citizens for Inclusive Living (CIL) Society, Chandigarh, organised an awareness walk and an interactive programme at the Sukhna Lake here, calling for greater sensitivity and collective action to support mental well-being in the community.

Over 100 participants, including students, professionals, educators and citizens, joined the initiative aimed at promoting awareness and inclusion for persons with mental and intellectual disabilities.

Addressing the gathering, Adarsh Kohli, retired professor of psychology, PGIMER, and [president of CIL, emphasised the need to remove stigma surrounding mental health and encourage timely intervention. “We must collectively remove stigma and come forward for treatment, if required. It is important to be aware of our own emotions and mental health,” she said.

Highlighting the scale of the issue, Dr Simmi Waraich noted that the National Mental Health Survey, 2015, estimated that nearly 10-15 per cent of India’s adult population experienced mental health challenges during their lifetime. “People keep suffering alone because of ignorance and widespread stigma. We must break barriers and create an enabling environment for people to seek help,” she said.

The event also featured an interactive quiz on mental health and citizens’ rights, which saw enthusiastic participation from students of Panjab University, DAV College and Government College for Girls.

Participants shared their personal experiences with mental health challenges, while experts offered simple self-help tips for maintaining psychological well-being. Dr Kohli and Neelu Sarin also shared details about CIL’s new group home — a state-of-the-art residential rehabilitation facility for persons with mental disabilities.

