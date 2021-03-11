Interactive session held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Penguin Random House, in collaboration with four bookstores here, organised an interactive session with journalist-author-translator Parbina Rashid, who recently translated Assamese writer Moushumi Kandali’s short stories for an anthology titled “Black Magic Women”.

Parbina Rashid interacted with book lovers at Capital Book Depot, English Book Shop, Baharisons and Browser Book. The collection of 10 short stories has been brought out by Penguin Random House under its Vintage imprint.

The book brings out a unique flavour of the North-East. By bringing the characters out of Assam and placing them in the mainstream milieu, Moushumi Kandali has managed to highlight the issues that have been plaguing Assamese society.