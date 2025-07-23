DT
Home / Chandigarh / Intermittent rain keeps weather pleasant

Intermittent rain keeps weather pleasant

Yellow alert for downpour on Wednesday
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
A student protects herself with a polythene sheet amid rain in Panchkula on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Intermittent rain kept the weather pleasant in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) re-issued yellow alert for heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday.

While the weather is likely to remain dry from Thursday to Saturday, the weatherman has predicted another heavy spell of rain in the region on Sunday and Monday.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh recorded 20-mm rainfall during the past 24 hours while Mohali and Panchkula experienced 13-mm and 15-mm showers, respectively.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh shot up to 29.1° Celsius, which was 1.4 degrees up from yesterday’s reading but departure from normal by 4.7 degrees. The minimum temperature settled at 24.5° Celsius — 2.3 degrees less than yesterday’s measurement and 2.4 degrees departure from normal.

Mohali and Panchkula registered maximum of 29.5°C and 29°C respectively.

The IMD has predicted generally and partially cloudy sky with thunderstorms and rain in the tricity region for the next five days till July 27 with maximum and minimum temperature expected to remain 34°C and 26°C.

“As compared to yesterday, there was a rise of 1.3 in average maximum temperature and it was below normal by 4.5 and 3.3 degrees in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, on Tuesday,” the weatherman said.

