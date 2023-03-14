International Boxing Association nominates Dr Sonia Kanwar as referee, judge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Dr Sonia Kanwar, joint secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association, at present working as Assistant Professor with Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, has been nominated as referee and judge by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for the Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Dr Kanwar has 22-year experience in officiating at many international and national-level boxing championships. She had officiated thrice in the prestigious Asian Championship in Mongolia, Taiwan and Dubai. She has also officiated at the Asian Grand Slam held in China, Australian Open Championship and at Thailand Open. She has attended Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games and National Games as an officiating member.