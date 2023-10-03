International day of older persons: Youth appealed to look after elderly

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

The Chandigarh Senior Citizens’ Association (CSCA) celebrated International Day of Older Persons at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 here today.

The day is observed with an aim to raise awareness about the issues faced by older persons and celebrate their contributions to society.

SS Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University, who was the chief guest on the occasion, released the souvenir of the senior citizens’ body. He appreciated the efforts made by the association in providing much needed services not only to senior citizens but also to other challenged sections of society by way of medical facilities, counselling and guidance. He appealed to youth to accept the moral responsibility of looking after the elders who had made great contributions to take the country forward.

Dr Raj Bahadur, a noted spinal surgeon with about 50 years of experience and former Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, was the guest of honour.

As many as 10 women crossing 85 years of age and men above 90 were felicitated.

Earlier, association president Satnam Singh Randhawa gave a brief introduction about the activities of the association. A cultural programme was also presented which saw performances by Shammi Narang, an Indian voice-over artist, former news anchor and entrepreneur, Dolly Narang, an Indian classical singer, a Bhangra team of Chandigarh University and artist members of the association.