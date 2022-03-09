International Women’s Day celebrated

Chandigarh: Chitkara University celebrated International Women’s Day by organising series of activities during its annual event, “Trailblazers support womanhood”. Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, delivered a special lecture mentioning the importance of women and their contribution to the changing world. She also honoured young women achievers of various fields. TNS
Lectures mark day at PGGC-46
The Department of Sociology, Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46, celebrated International Women’s Day. Extension lectures on the theme, ‘The Women Achievers’, were organised. TNS
Punjab Engineering College
Punjab Engineering College (Deemed-to-be-University) celebrated International Women’s Day by collaborating with the Cyber Cell of the UT Police to create a human chain. The chain also included a large number of student volunteers from PEC and members from the UT Police. TNS
Chandigarh University
Celebrating the womanhood and recognising their efforts in building a better future for the entire world, Chandigarh University, Gharuan, celebrated International Women’s Day in a unique manner. TNS
Dev Samaj College of Education
Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36-B, Chandigarh, organised an event to honour exemplary and esteemed women who have excelled in their respective domains. TNS
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College-26
‘Women of substance’ were feted and a panel discussion on gender equality was held as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26. Vibhu Raj, Additional Director General of Police, Vigilance, Punjab, was the chief guest.
